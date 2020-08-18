PMEX closes at 5033 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited, PMEX commodity index closed at 5,033 points on Monday.

The traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at Rs 9.673 billion and the number of lots traded was 10,491, said PMEX release here on Tuesday. (Data is collected and released after 24 hours).

Major business was contributed by old amounting to Rs 6.984 billion, followed by silver Rs 1.193 billion), currencies through COTS (Rs 302.550 million), copper (Rs 268.372 million), NSDQ 100 (Rs 257.287 million), DJ (Rs 234.188 million), Crude Oil (Rs 172.435 million)restaurants ( Rs153.086 million), natural gas ( Rs96.553 million) and SP500 (Rs 11.353 million). In agriculture commodities, 2 lots of Wheat amounting to Rs 8.500 million were traded.