PMEX Commodity Index Closes At 4,980 Points

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:24 PM

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited 's commodity index on Friday closed at 4,980 points. The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 9.722 billion and the number of lots traded was 10,224

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited 's commodity index on Friday closed at 4,980 points. The traded value of metals, energy and COTS/FX was recorded at Rs 9.722 billion and the number of lots traded was 10,224.

The major business was contributed by gold amounting to Rs 5.803 billion, followed by silver (Rs 1.420 billion), DJ (Rs 820.283 million), copper (Rs 734.416 million), NSDQ 100 (Rs 346.737 million), currencies through COTS (Rs 242.150 million), natural gas (Rs 133.808 million), platinum (Rs 121.812 million), crude oil (Rs 87.381 million) and SP 500 (Rs11.867 million), said a PMEX release.

