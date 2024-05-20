ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Chief of business of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) Zaki Ur Rehman on Monday said that PMEX is striving to automate and digitize the commodity market and also working on future markets to promote innovation and competitiveness in the country’s economy.

PMEX is proud to announce the successful completion of our recent event, marking a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the financial markets in Pakistan, Chief of Business of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) , Zaki- Ur Rehman told APP here.

"As the Chief Business Officer of PMEX, I am delighted with the exceptional turnout and positive feedback we have received from all participants and investors", he said.

“Our latest event underscored PMEX's commitment to innovation, transparency, and growth within the financial sector.”

Zaki said the success of this event is a testament to our dedicated team's hard work and the collaborative spirit of our partners and stakeholders.

“We are committed to build on this momentum and are already planning a series of events aimed at further engaging with our community and driving forward the financial market's development in Pakistan,” he said.

He said that these initiatives will provide more opportunities for learning, networking, and business growth, reinforcing PMEX's role as a pivotal player in the financial landscape.