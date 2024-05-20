Open Menu

PMEX Striving To Automate, Digitize Country's Commodity Market

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 04:11 PM

PMEX striving to automate, digitize country's commodity market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Chief of business of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) Zaki Ur Rehman on Monday said that PMEX is striving to automate and digitize the commodity market and also working on future markets to promote innovation and competitiveness in the country’s economy.

PMEX is proud to announce the successful completion of our recent event, marking a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the financial markets in Pakistan, Chief of Business of Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) , Zaki- Ur Rehman told APP here.

"As the Chief Business Officer of PMEX, I am delighted with the exceptional turnout and positive feedback we have received from all participants and investors", he said.

“Our latest event underscored PMEX's commitment to innovation, transparency, and growth within the financial sector.”

Zaki said the success of this event is a testament to our dedicated team's hard work and the collaborative spirit of our partners and stakeholders.

“We are committed to build on this momentum and are already planning a series of events aimed at further engaging with our community and driving forward the financial market's development in Pakistan,” he said.

He said that these initiatives will provide more opportunities for learning, networking, and business growth, reinforcing PMEX's role as a pivotal player in the financial landscape.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business PMEX Market Event All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan ..

Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..

41 minutes ago
 Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi ..

Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases

2 hours ago
 Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

5 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan