PMF to become state of art institution: Secretary Health

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab government will provide maximum resources for making the Punjab Medical Faculty (PMF) a state of the art institution, said Secretary Health Ali Jaan Khan during his visit to the faculty here on Thursday.

He chaired a meeting which discussed the upgradation and restructuring of PMF.

The Secretary said on the occasion that the syllabus of the diplomas issued by the PMF would be updated.

He said that more transparency and improvement would be made in the affiliation and examination systems of the faculty."New new wings would be established for academic, affiliation, examination, administration and capacity building in the PMF".

He said recommendations of the panel of experts would be considered for upgradation of the faculty.

Special Secretary Health M. Usman, Additional Secretary Hafiz Shahid Latif were also present.