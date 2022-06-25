UrduPoint.com

PMG Briefs Governor Punjab On Digitalization In Post Offices

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PMG briefs Governor Punjab on digitalization in post offices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Postmaster General (PMG) Punjab Khawaja Imran Raza called on Governor Punjab Muhammad of Baligh-ur-Rehman and briefed him on digitalisation in post offices and initiatives on service delivery during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said in this modern age, post offices need to be equipped with the technology.

He said Pakistan Post was providing facilities to the Pakistanis living home and abroad, adding he was happy to know the postal administration was upgrading the facilities of post offices for the people.

Hailing the Pakistan Post and Excise Department agreement for delivery of papers and number plates, Governor Punjab said if all the institutions work together to perform their duties in an efficient manner, Pakistan will soon be on the path of progress.

Governor Punjab emphasized the need of a clean work environment and courtesy towards clients.

PMG Punjab Khawaja Imran said Pakistan was working on various projects of digitization, adding that plans are being drawn up to provide a platform to e-commerce business. He said plans are being worked out for mobile money transfer system.

The PMG said "Let's Write a Letter" campaign has also been started among the students of schools and colleges with the aim of reviving tradition of letter writing among youth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Governor Business Punjab Mobile Progress Money Pakistan Post Post All Agreement

Recent Stories

Entry of MPA banned in KP Assembly for two days

Entry of MPA banned in KP Assembly for two days

1 minute ago
 Lahore High Court suspends notification for dissol ..

Lahore High Court suspends notification for dissolution of market committees

1 minute ago
 Four of family killed as their motorcycle hit by t ..

Four of family killed as their motorcycle hit by truck

1 minute ago
 US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion

US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion

2 minutes ago
 Govt to install 4000-6000 megawatt solar energy in ..

Govt to install 4000-6000 megawatt solar energy in national grid: Miftah Ismail ..

3 minutes ago
 'I was advised not to give subsidy on flour for le ..

'I was advised not to give subsidy on flour for legal repercussions but I did': ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.