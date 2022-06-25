PMG briefs Governor Punjab on digitalization in post offices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Postmaster General (PMG) Punjab Khawaja Imran Raza called on Governor Punjab Muhammad of Baligh-ur-Rehman and briefed him on digitalisation in post offices and initiatives on service delivery during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said in this modern age, post offices need to be equipped with the technology.

He said Pakistan Post was providing facilities to the Pakistanis living home and abroad, adding he was happy to know the postal administration was upgrading the facilities of post offices for the people.

Hailing the Pakistan Post and Excise Department agreement for delivery of papers and number plates, Governor Punjab said if all the institutions work together to perform their duties in an efficient manner, Pakistan will soon be on the path of progress.

Governor Punjab emphasized the need of a clean work environment and courtesy towards clients.

PMG Punjab Khawaja Imran said Pakistan was working on various projects of digitization, adding that plans are being drawn up to provide a platform to e-commerce business. He said plans are being worked out for mobile money transfer system.

The PMG said "Let's Write a Letter" campaign has also been started among the students of schools and colleges with the aim of reviving tradition of letter writing among youth.