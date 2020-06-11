UrduPoint.com
PMG Highlights Importance Of Trees For Human Life

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Post Master General Punjab, Khalid Awais Ranjha said that trees were imperative for human lives as these provide oxygen, fruit and shade to them, besides He expressed these views after planting Areucaria sapling at GPO here on Thursday.

Accompanied by PMG South Punjab, Dr Akram Nawaz and Divisional Superintendent, Rashid Pervaiz, Khalid Awais inspected different sections of GPO and ordered beautification and extension of more facilities to clients.

He directed staffers to follow all SOPs regarding global pandemic and extend courteious behaviour with them.

PMG Punjab ordered officials to make people visiting GPO to wearing masks and abide by other measures to contain from viral disease.

