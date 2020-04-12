UrduPoint.com
PMHA Lauds Government's Efforts To Built Houses For Homeless People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:40 PM

PMHA lauds government's efforts to built houses for homeless people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Potohar Mental Health Association (PMHA) Chief Executive Zulqarnain Asghar has lauded the government's efforts to build houses for homeless people.

Talking to APP, he said that this was the right time to help those who are helpless and government was doing its best to assist the poor.

He said that government should formulate a policy, which ensures adequate houses built with inclusive design and standards for the persons with disabilities.

He said the houses built for persons with disabilities with inclusive designs would be a great service of humanity.

He said the special persons with different disabilities need to be cared specially in this lockdown situation so more efforts were required to help them.

