ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Potohar Mental Health Association's (PMHA) Chief Executive Zulqarnain Asghar has lauded the government's efforts to build houses for homeless people.

Talking to APP, he said this was the right time to help those who were helpless and the government was doing its best in this regard.

He said the government should formulate a policy, which ensures adequate houses built with inclusive design and standards for the persons with disabilities, which would be a great service to humanity.

He said the special persons with different disabilities need to be cared specially in this lockdown situation so more efforts were required to help them.