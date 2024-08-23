Open Menu

PMIC CEO Visits SAFCO, Discusses Financial Sector Challenges & Strategies

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC) Yasir Ashfaq visited SAFCO head office and discussed the challenges being faced by financial sector and the strategy to address them with the SAFCO leadership

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC) Yasir Ashfaq visited SAFCO head office and discussed the challenges being faced by financial sector and the strategy to address them with the SAFCO leadership.

Yasir Ashfaq, along with Asghar Ali Memon, head of PMIC portfolio management, reached SAFCO head office in Hyderabad, where SAFCO Microfinance Company founder, president and CEO Suleman G. Abro and MD Syed Sajjad Ali Shah welcomed them and apprised them about the progress of SMC since its transformation into a profitable company.

According to a press release, during the joint discussion, the current situation of the financial sector in Pakistan was reviewed, in which it was expressed that while calamities such as Covid and floods have weakened the national economy, rising inflation has also affected the financial sector.

These challenges had also increased the importance of the sector, as the people involved in the business sector needed financial assistance to improve their economic status, which perhaps never before.

Answering the questions of the SAFCO team, the head of PMIC expressed his assessment about the opportunities and challenges faced by this sector. He shed light on the situation and future prospects of this sector in various countries of South Asia.

