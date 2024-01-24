PMIC Chairman Directs For Timely Completion Of Model Prison Islamabad Project
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 10:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission (PMIC) Chairman Brigadier (R) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha on Wednesday directed for timely completion of the Model Prison Islamabad project at H-16.
He was chairing a meeting, held on the prime minister's directive, to review the model prison construction project.
The PMIC chairman while taking the cognizance of unwarranted delay in the completion of the model prison, instructed the respective departments for its timely completion, a news release said.
The meeting was in continuation of earlier ones held on 20.12.2023 and 02-01-2024 and attended by PMIC Officers Engr. Aamir Hasan, Member, Muhammad Saleh Narejo, Director and the officers of Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ministry of Housing & Works, Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD), National Highway Authority (NHA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) and Punjab Prison Department.
The chair advised Dr. Qadeer Alam AIG, Punjab Prisons to present the progress report on the site visit conducted on 23rd January.
While concluding the meeting, the PMIC chairman again emphasized on the completion of the project as per plan on which the progress report would be submitted to the prime minister.
