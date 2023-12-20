Open Menu

PMIC Chairman Instructs Speedy Completion Of Islamabad's Model Prison Project

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 08:19 PM

PMIC chairman instructs speedy completion of Islamabad's model prison project

Chairman of Prime Minister's Inspection Commission (PMIC) Brigadier (Retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha on Wednesday instructed the relevant authorities to ensure the speedy completion of the Model Prison Islamabad project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Chairman of Prime Minister's Inspection Commission (PMIC) Brigadier (Retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha on Wednesday instructed the relevant authorities to ensure the speedy completion of the Model Prison Islamabad project.

The PMIC chairman issued the instructions chairing a meeting to discuss the PSDP project that has been significantly delayed, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by PMIC Member Engineer Aamir Hasan, Director Muhammad Saleh Narejo, officers of the ministries of interior, planning and housing; Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD), National Highway Authority (NHA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) and Punjab Prison Department.

Engineer Aamir Hasan briefed the chair on the field visit made on Tuesday by the PMIC team in light of directions given on October 10, 2023, during the meeting held at PMIC.

The representatives of the ministries and departments concerned briefed the PMIC chairman on the implementation status and the latest progress on decisions made in the meeting held on October 10.

The PMIC head stressed for completion of the project in letter and spirit as an implementation report will be submitted to the prime minister.

The PMIC chairman had taken cognizance of the concerns of the prime minister over the unwarranted delays in the completion of PSDP projects.

After showing dissatisfaction over the implementation status and the latest progress on decisions made in the previous meeting held on October 10, the monitoring task has been given to Engineer Aamir Hasan to ensure effective supervision of the project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Punjab Visit Rawalpindi Progress Federal Investigation Agency October NHA Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

IT ministry develops mobile app to digitize Hajj o ..

IT ministry develops mobile app to digitize Hajj operation

3 minutes ago
 WCCIM annual blue fair exhibition to be held in Fe ..

WCCIM annual blue fair exhibition to be held in Feb

3 minutes ago
 Two bike lifter gangs busted; 13 motorcycles recov ..

Two bike lifter gangs busted; 13 motorcycles recovered

3 minutes ago
 NEPRA concludes public hearing on govt’s request ..

NEPRA concludes public hearing on govt’s request about KE quarterly tariff adj ..

3 minutes ago
 Drug gang operatives arrested; stolen motorcycle a ..

Drug gang operatives arrested; stolen motorcycle and narcotics seized

3 minutes ago
 PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur

PHC grants protective bail to Ali Amin Gandapur

3 minutes ago
DIG Hazara reviews security measures for general e ..

DIG Hazara reviews security measures for general elections 2024

3 minutes ago
 CDA reshuffles officers

CDA reshuffles officers

3 minutes ago
 Election fever rises in Abbottabad as 214 candidat ..

Election fever rises in Abbottabad as 214 candidates obtains nomination papers

3 minutes ago
 CM orders to establish committee for functioning o ..

CM orders to establish committee for functioning of BTEVTA

18 minutes ago
 Meeting witnesses electric rickshaws launch

Meeting witnesses electric rickshaws launch

18 minutes ago
 Cochlear implants procedure conducted at PIMS

Cochlear implants procedure conducted at PIMS

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan