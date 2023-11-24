Open Menu

PMIC Chairman Visits Peshawar Northern Bypass; Instructs Project Timely Completion

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Chairman of Prime Minister Inspection Commission (PMIC) Brigadier (Retd.) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha visited the Peshawar Northern Bypass and directed the authorities concerned for timely completion of the project for benefit of the general public

The PMIC chairman visited the project after taking cognizance of the prime minister's concerns over the unwarranted delays in the completion of PSDP projects.

The Chairman along with Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed Kamal, Member and Muhammad Saleh Narejo, Director, PMIC visited Peshawar on Thursday.

He took briefings from the representatives of National Highway Authority (NHA) and relevant departments of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pertaining to issues causing delay in the completion of the project which mainly relates to possession of land on Package-2, Package-3A and Package-3B (423 Kanal) and security, followed by a site visit.

The PMIC chairman asked the Commissioner Peshawar for his intervention for the provision of land and security.

The Peshawar commissioner assured to provide the possession of land, vacate the occupied land and ensure fool proof security.

The commissioner informed that 126 Kanals of land had been handed over to NHA on Friday, a day after the visit of the PMIC team.

The General Manager and Project Director of National Highway Authority (NHA) assured to complete Package-3 and Package-2 latest by December 31 and June 30, 2024 respectively.

The PMIC chairman directed for timely completion of the project that will ensure the intended benefits for the general public.

