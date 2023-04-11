Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PMIC, Qarar Consultancy Partner To Develop Credit Scoring Model

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 06:50 PM

PMIC, Qarar Consultancy partner to develop credit scoring model

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC) and Qarar Consultancy (Qarar) to ensure financial inclusion and strengthen the microfinance sector would roll out a credit scoring model for the microfinance sector under PMIC's Challenge Fund-Round II.

The Qarar is partnering with an MFI and a Credit bureau to access client level data for the development of the first-of-its-kind model in Pakistan's microfinance sector, a news release said.

Once the application is developed and fine-tuned after testing and pilot phases, PMIC and Qarar will establish its availability for the microfinance sector to adopt.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasir Ashfaq, CEO of PMIC iterated PMIC's commitment to financial inclusion and social impact in the country. "Challenge Fund is part of the strategy to build new institutions and models that would accelerate access to finance for the underserved segments of the country. The credit scores will reduce human biases in evaluating client's credit worthiness and will incorporate micro and macro level economic indicators in the model," he added.

The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver innovative and integrated solutions that enable microfinance providers to make faster and more accurate credit decisions that will reduce the cost for clients and reduce risk of the portfolios of the MFI's.

Riaz Jassat, Chief Commercial Officer, Qarar, said "Our partnership with PMIC is a significant milestone for Qarar as we continue to provide cutting-edge software, products, and services for decisioning. Our innovative solutions are designed to empower microfinance providers in Pakistan, enabling them to make informed decisions and push for positive impact. We are honored to work with PMIC and, together, we are poised to take a big step forward in our ability to support financial institutions in making smarter decisions and driving sustainable growth in the region".

"We are excited about our partnership with PMIC, as it reinforces our commitment to serving the needs of microfinance providers in Pakistan. I am proud to be a part of this collaboration and we are confident that this initiative will enhance our ability to reach and support more micro-entrepreneurs and small business that contribute to our country's economic development", added Junaid Khatri, Regional Sales Director, Qarar Consultancy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Company (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED6.3 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED6.3 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

21 minutes ago
 AJK court disqualifies PM Tanvir Ilyas in contempt ..

AJK court disqualifies PM Tanvir Ilyas in contempt case

31 minutes ago
 Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indi ..

Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indigenous energy resources

49 minutes ago
 UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Grou ..

UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses relations with Aze ..

1 hour ago
 PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM gov ..

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

2 hours ago
 Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.