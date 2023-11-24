Open Menu

PMIC Stresses Completion Of PIMS HVAC Project By Dec 15

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) A team of the Prime Minister's Inspection Commission (PMIC) on Friday inspected the delayed project of installation of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) plant at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and stressed for the completion of work by December 15, 2023.

The PMIC's visit took place in wake of the deep concerns expressed by the prime minister over the unwarranted delay in completion of the PSDP projects including "Replace and Upgradation of HVAC Plant Room Equipments and Allied Works at PIMS, Islamabad".

Following dissatisfaction on the reports from Ministry of Housing and Works and Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, the matter had been referred to the PMIC for effective supervision.

The inspection team that visited the project, comprised PMIC members Zahir Shah and Dr. Mumtaz Ahmed Kamal, Co-opted Member Safdar Ali, Director Muhammad Saleh Narejo and Assistant Director Ahmed Waseem.

The team inspected the ongoing work of the HVAC regarding installation of the centrally air conditioning system in the whole buildings of the hospital.

Chairman PMIC Brigadier (Retired) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha had assigned the task to the inquiry team headed by Zahir Shah for vigorously persuading the project and ensure its completion at the earliest.

The PIMS administration, the officers of Public Works Department and contractors were present during the inspection.

The team observed the progress made by the contractors and PWD in the light of directions issued in the team's visit last week. Directions were given during the visit for speedy and effective completion of the project with deadlines which has been significantly delayed.

The PMIC team stressed for completion of the project before December 15, 2023. The PMIC chairman will visit the project on December 10, 2023. A preliminary report will also be submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office in this regard.

