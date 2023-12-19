PMIC team inspects under-construction model prison of Islamabad; directs timely completion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A team of the Prime Minister's Inspection Commission on Tuesday inspected the under-construction Model Prison of Islamabad and directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of the project.

The visit took place after PMIC Chairman Brigadier (Retd) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha, took cognizance of the concerns of the prime minister over the unwarranted delays in the completion of PSDP projects, said a press release.

The PMIC had shown dissatisfaction over the implementation status and also the latest progress on the decisions made in the meeting held on October 10, 2023.

The PMIC chairman assigned the task to the inspection team headed by PMIC Member Engineer Aamir Hassan for vigorously persuading the project and its completion at the earliest.

The inspection team comprising Engr. Aamir Hasan, Member and Muhammad Saleh Narejo, Director, PMIC visited the Model Prison project at sector H-16, Islamabad and inspected the ongoing construction work of the project.

The officers of Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Pak PWD, National Highway Authority, Capital Development Authority and other stakeholders of the project were present during the inspection.

The team observed the progress made by the contractors and Pak PWD in light of directions given in the meeting held on October 10.

The inspection team gave the directions for speedy and effective completion of the project with deadlines which had been significantly delayed.

The PMIC team stressed for completion of the project in true letter and spirit.

The PMIC also convened a meeting on the project on December 20 at the PMIC Office to be attended by the officers of all stakeholders of the project who would brief the PMIC chairman on the implementation status and also the latest progress.

The implementation report regarding the progress of the project will be submitted to the prime minister.