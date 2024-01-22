PMIC unhappy over delay in PIMS HVAC project

The Prime Minister's Inspection Commission (PMIC) has expressed deep concern over the unwarranted delays in the completion of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) project at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Prime Minister's Inspection Commission (PMIC) has expressed deep concern over the unwarranted delays in the completion of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) project at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

In this regard, PMIC conducted a visit to observe the project “Replace and Upgradation of HVAC Plant Room Equipment and Allied Works at PIMS, Islamabad”.

After showing dissatisfaction over the reports from the Ministry of Housing and Works and Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination regarding the delays in completion of the project the report has been sent to Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission (PMIC) for ensuring effective supervision of the project.

The Chairman PMIC, Brig. (Retd.) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha assigned the task to the inquiry team headed by Zahir Shah Member PMIC for vigorously persuading the project and its completion at the earliest.

The team comprised of Zahir Shah, Member, Safdar Ali, Co-opted Member, Muhammad Saleh Narejo, Director and Ahmed Waseem, Assistant Director, PMIC visited PIMS on Monday, inspected the ongoing work of the HVAC regarding the installation of the central air conditioning of the whole buildings of PIMS.

The representatives of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the Ministry of Housing and Works, the administration of PIMS, the officials of Pak PWD and contractors were present during the inspection.

The team observed the progress made by the contractors and Pak PWD in the light of directions given on December 29, 2023 during the visit of PMIT.

Directions were given during the visit for the speedy and effective completion of the project with deadlines which had been significantly delayed.

The PMIC team has stressed for completion of the project before January 31, 2024 and accordingly Chairman, PMIC will visit the PIMS Hospital’s instant project on January 30, 2024.

An interim report regarding the progress in the project has already been submitted to the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.