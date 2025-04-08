PMIF-25 Kicks Off With Participation Of 300 Foreign Delegates
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The two-day Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum (PMIF-25) began on Tuesday, drawing participation from around 300 foreign delegates.
The forum aimed to promote investment in Pakistan’s mineral sector and support long-term economic growth. The event is being held under the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who seeks to highlight the country’s untapped mining and mineral potential to global investors.
Delegates from countries including Saudi Arabia, China, the United States, Canada, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, the Czech Republic, Finland, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Denmark are attending the event.
The forum will also introduce a strategic roadmap for the development of the mineral sector to enhance Pakistan’s appeal as a destination for foreign investment. Pakistan is home to vast mineral resources, especially in regions like the Chagai district in Balochistan, which is known for its copper and gold deposits.
While addressing the event, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik welcomed the international delegates and highlighted the government’s achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
He said Pakistan’s economic stability is the result of consistent efforts and sound policies. He said that the country's foreign exchange reserves have increased.
Quoting the IMF Managing Director, he said that Pakistan’s economy is moving in the right direction due to structural reforms.
The minister said that Pakistan offers vast opportunities in the mineral sector, and the current government is committed to making full use of this potential.
He said the country has achieved macroeconomic stability through structural reforms and now boasts a current account surplus of $682 million. Inflation has also dropped to around one percent.
He further said that international organizations acknowledge Pakistan’s progress and that the government is working on simplifying laws to attract more foreign investment. Since mining is a provincial subject, full consultation with provinces is being ensured. Institutions such as the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the Petroleum Division, and other relevant bodies work together to bring investment into the mineral sector.
He also noted that Balochistan holds special importance due to its rich copper and gold reserves. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in gems and rare earth elements, Punjab is known for its pink salt reserves, Sindh has abundant coal and granite resources, Gilgit-Baltistan is rich in lithium, rare earth elements, and gemstones, while Azad Kashmir also has substantial mineral wealth.
Addressing the forum, Saudi Arabia Vice Minister for Minerals, in his address, said that Saudi Arabia is reviewing the prospects for a strategic partnership with Pakistan in the development of the mineral sector.
He acknowledged Pakistan’s strong potential in minerals and expressed interest in future cooperation. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed during the forum.
