UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMIS To Help Monitor Crops' Procurement Process: Langiral

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:44 PM

PMIS to help monitor crops' procurement process: Langiral

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that the incumbent government is working on priority basis to ensure transparency in all departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that the incumbent government is working on priority basis to ensure transparency in all departments.

He said this while addressing the launching ceremony of Procurement Management Information System (PMIS), organised by Punjab Agriculture Department at a local hotel on Friday.

The minister said that the PMIS would help in proper monitoring of crops procurement process made within the department besides reducing audit mistakes.

He said, "Agriculture Department is the only department at provincial level which has started to compile online procurement record." Agriculture minister said that this system would definitely help to promote transparency besides becoming an example for other departments.

Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial said that steps aimed at improving the working of the department would be taken in future as well.

Provincial Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Agriculture Planning Additional Secretary Ubaid Ullah and others were also present.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Hotel All Government

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Pakistan on Friday 13 Dec 2019

2 minutes ago

Japan provides $ 4.5 m for Polio eradication progr ..

2 minutes ago

Russia-Turkey Agreement on S-400 Joint Production ..

2 minutes ago

RPO holds open court to address people's issues

2 minutes ago

University in every district under PTI govt: Gover ..

8 minutes ago

India's new citizenship law 'fundamentally discrim ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.