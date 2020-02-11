UrduPoint.com
PML And PTI Are Now On The Same Page: Moonis Elahi

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:07 AM

PML and PTI are now on the same page: Moonis Elahi

The final round of talks is complete, the alliance will continue

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League (PML) central leader and MNA Moonis Elahi has said in his tweet that Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are now on the same page. The final round of talks between the two parties is complete, the PML and PTI alliance will continue.

