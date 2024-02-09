PML Candidate Madad Ali Shah Wins PP-33 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (PML), candidate Syed Madad Ali Shah, has won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-33 Gujrat VII, by securing 35,351 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer, his runner-up was the candidate of PPPP Nadeem Ashgar Kaira, who bagged 26,328 votes. The overall voters' turnout remained 43.27 percent, in this constituency.
