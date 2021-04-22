UrduPoint.com
PML-F Condemns Quetta Blast

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:20 PM

PML-F condemns Quetta blast

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah strongly condemned the Quetta blast.

In a statement issued here on Thursday,he said that the entire nation stoodshoulder-to-shoulder with the armed force of the country to foil the nefarious designs of the terrorists to destabilize country in the holy month of Ramazan.

Shah expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident and sympathized with the bereaved families.

More Stories From Pakistan

