PML-F expresses sorrow over losses in Turkiye, Syria

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Provincial Leader Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the losses caused by the terrible earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

In a statement, he said, "He is deeply saddened by the destruction caused by the natural disaster in the two Islamic countries." Syed Shafqat Ali Shah said, "The entire nation stands by the Turkish and the Syrian people in this time of difficulties."He also prayed for the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured.