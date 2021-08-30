UrduPoint.com

PML-F Holds Sindh Govts Responsible For People's Plight

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 03:26 PM

PML-F holds Sindh govts responsible for people's plight

Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Monday highlighted the plight of the people of Sindh and held the PPP government responsible

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Monday highlighted the plight of the people of Sindh and held the PPP government responsible.

Speaking with different delegations at his office, Shah said during last 13 years number of schools decreased throughout the province.

He said that the PPP government assumed that Coronavirus only targets schools and it could not intrude in political gatherings and rallies.

While COVID-19 pandemic's standard operating procedure (SOPs) were only meant for schools, shops, markets, restaurants and factories.

