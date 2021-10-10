PML-F leader condoles over Dr AQ Khan demise

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) in Sindh Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Sunday expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In his statement issued here, he paid rich tribute to the services of Dr.

Abdul Qadeer Khan for the country and said that he played a pivotal role in making Pakistan's defence impregnable.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.