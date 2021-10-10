UrduPoint.com

PML-F Leader Condoles Over Dr AQ Khan Demise

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

PML-F leader condoles over Dr AQ Khan demise

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) in Sindh Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Sunday expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In his statement issued here, he paid rich tribute to the services of Dr.

Abdul Qadeer Khan for the country and said that he played a pivotal role in making Pakistan's defence impregnable.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Sunday Muslim Family

Recent Stories

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single ..

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single and Multiple Family Offices

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth ..

Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth AED500 million

11 minutes ago
 DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion ..

DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion using IPWP model

26 minutes ago
 8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks ..

8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks off in Dubai

41 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dub ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dubai logo at Emirates Internatio ..

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

Dubai Otology Conference and Exhibition begins

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.