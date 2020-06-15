PML-F leader tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F) Khairpur leader, Syed Mukhtiar Shah Rashdi tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F) Khairpur leader, Syed Mukhtiar Shah Rashdi tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

According to PML-F office beaters, Syed Mukhtiar Shah was running with temperature and feeling severe body pain when he woke up on Saturday.

He was feeling it difficult to get up on Saturday morning due to severe body pain.

When his condition did not improve even after taking medicine, he decided to get himself tested for coronavirus, it was to informed that he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.