PML-F President Saddened By Death Of Activist's Mother

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 08:14 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) President Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, Pir Syed Saddaruddin Shah Rashid, expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of PML-F activist, Syed Murtaza Shah Rashidi, who passed away on Tuesday.

The senior journalists Jamil Soomro, Assistant Director BISP, Ismail Mahar, and Manager Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Akram Shaikh, have also expressed their condolence.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

