PML-F protests against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League – Functional (PML-F) on Sunday staged the protest demonstration against Israeli atrocities in Palestine here outside Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Large number of PML-F workers and other citizens participated in the protest against Israeli aggression in Palestine. They chanted slogans against Israeli atrocities in Palestine.

Addressing the protesters, General Secretary of PML-F Sindh, Sardar Abdul Rahim said that Israel's strategy was to occupy land of Palestine through atrocities against the Palestinians. We are ready to sacrifice anything for liberating Palestine, he said, adding that all Muslim countries of the world should boycott Jewish products.

Vice President of PML-F, Sindh,Syed Muhammad Ismail Shah Rashdi said that all Muslim countries of the world should unite against Israeli atrocities and support Palestinians.

Raise your voice for freedom of Palestine, he added, condemning the atrocities against the Palestinians.

Addressing the protesters, PML-F MPA Nusrat Sahar Abbasi said that the workers of PML-F from Karachi to Kashmore were protesting in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

PML-F provincial leaders Faqir Ghulam Nabi Mangrio, Karachi Zone Coordination Committee Deputy Convener Salman Fayyaz, District West President Raza Khan, Central President Babar Jahangir, District East President Al-Hayar Baloch, Korangi President Chaudhry Tanveer. District President Zakaria Hussain, West Orangi Town President Farhan Alam, Malir Senior Vice President Habib Rajpar and others participated.