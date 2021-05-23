UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-F Protests Against Israeli Atrocities In Palestine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:30 PM

PML-F protests against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League – Functional (PML-F) on Sunday staged the protest demonstration against Israeli atrocities in Palestine here outside Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Large number of PML-F workers and other citizens participated in the protest against Israeli aggression in Palestine. They chanted slogans against Israeli atrocities in Palestine.

Addressing the protesters, General Secretary of PML-F Sindh, Sardar Abdul Rahim said that Israel's strategy was to occupy land of Palestine through atrocities against the Palestinians. We are ready to sacrifice anything for liberating Palestine, he said, adding that all Muslim countries of the world should boycott Jewish products.

Vice President of PML-F, Sindh,Syed Muhammad Ismail Shah Rashdi said that all Muslim countries of the world should unite against Israeli atrocities and support Palestinians.

Raise your voice for freedom of Palestine, he added, condemning the atrocities against the Palestinians.

Addressing the protesters, PML-F MPA Nusrat Sahar Abbasi said that the workers of PML-F from Karachi to Kashmore were protesting in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

PML-F provincial leaders Faqir Ghulam Nabi Mangrio, Karachi Zone Coordination Committee Deputy Convener Salman Fayyaz, District West President Raza Khan, Central President Babar Jahangir, District East President Al-Hayar Baloch, Korangi President Chaudhry Tanveer. District President Zakaria Hussain, West Orangi Town President Farhan Alam, Malir Senior Vice President Habib Rajpar and others participated.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Protest World Israel Palestine Kashmore Korangi Malir Orangi Sunday Muslim Jew All From

Recent Stories

51 seconds ago

Hope Probe set to commence two-year science missio ..

16 minutes ago

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs ADBO of AQU Communication ..

1 hour ago

Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a ..

2 hours ago

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

3 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.