PML-F Sindh Pays Homage To Quaid On Pakistan Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM

PML-F Sindh pays homage to Quaid on Pakistan Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) Sindh and Grand Democratic Alliance (DGA) Information Secretary Sardar Abdul Rahim on Sunday paid tremendous tributes to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah on the occasion of Pakistan Day (23 March).

He said that under the leadership of Pir Pagara, the people were united and Hur Force was still standing alert to protect Pakistan and her people, a communique said.

He said that today reminded us of the determination and courage of Muslims to get a separate homeland.

Today was also a day to pay tribute to the immortal sacrifice of Shaheed Surahia Badshah, he said adding that there was a need to follow principles unity, faith, and discipline of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

