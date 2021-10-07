PML-F Sorrows Over Loss Of Lives In An Earthquake
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 03:34 PM
Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Thursday has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the Harnai, Balochistan earthquake
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F), Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Thursday has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the Harnai, Balochistan earthquake.
In a statement issued here, the PML-F condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.
He said the entire nation is aggrieved over the loss of lives in the quake.