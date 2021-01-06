PML-F stages protest against gas load shedding, low pressure

Activists of Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) on Wednesday staged a protest against gas load shedding and its low pressure in city since last several weeks

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Activists of Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) on Wednesday staged a protest against gas load shedding and its low pressure in city since last several weeks.

PML (F) workers led by Rafique Magsi, Niaz Ahmed Saand, Sayed Majid Shah, Aftab Larik and others chanted slogans against gas load shedding and stressed upon authorities concerned to ensure proper supply of gas to domestic consumers.