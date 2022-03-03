UrduPoint.com

PML-F To Hold Protest On Friday Against Increasing Crime Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F )would hold a protest rally on March 4 against the rising crime rate within the airport police station in taluka Latifabad.

According to statement issued by party's media cell, PML-F workers will stage rally from SSP office to Hyderabad Press club against increasing incidents of loot, theft, motorcycle snatching and other crimes in Kohisar area of P.

S Airport.

Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional after holding meetings with meet DIG and SSP will brief the media persons at Hyderabad press club about deteriorating law and order situation in the area.

>