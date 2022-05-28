UrduPoint.com

PML Lawyers' Wing Observes Youm-e-Takbeer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PML Lawyers' wing observes Youm-e-Takbeer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawyers' wing DI Khan Saturday observed Youm-e-Takbeer day at Peshawar High Court bench building in D.I. Khan.

PML-N organized a function in the High Court Bar and cut a cake in connection with the day. Hidayat Malana Advocate, President of High Court Bar Association speaking on the occasion said"May 28, 1998 was the most important day in the political and defense history of Pakistan and the nation is proud of this historic achievement.

He said that no enemy of the country could challenge the security and sovereignty of the beloved homeland now.

"Akhundzada Amir Khan Babar Advocate, District President of PML-N Law Wing, Roshan Zameer Leghari Advocate, Divisional President of Youth Wing, Shakeel Paracha Advocate, Divisional General Secretary, Youth Wing, Sardar Samiullah Saduzai and a large number of lawyers of PML-N Lawyer Wing were present on the occasion.

At the end of the function prayers were offered for stability and development of the country.

