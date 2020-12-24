UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML MNAs Asked To Verify Their Resignations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:45 PM

PML MNAs asked to verify their resignations

Members of the National Assembly belonging to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Sajjad (NA-14) and Murtaza Javed Abassi (NA-15) have been requested to approach National Assembly Secretariat to finalise a date for appearing before the Speaker National Assembly for confirmation of their resignations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Members of the National Assembly belonging to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Sajjad (NA-14) and Murtaza Javed Abassi (NA-15) have been requested to approach National Assembly Secretariat to finalise a date for appearing before the Speaker National Assembly for confirmation of their resignations.

Two separate letters in this regard had been dispatched to both the MNAs to contact the Assembly Secretariat to finalise a date for such appearance, said a news release issued on Thursday.

Both the Members have been informed that their resignations from the seat of National Assembly on their official letter heads have been received on December 14.

They have further been informed that their signatures have been found genuine as per record of the National Assembly Secretariat.

Both the Members have been informed to finalise a date to appear before the Speaker National Assembly in person within seven days. if they fail to respond, it would be construed that they have nothing to say and their resignations would be accepted as per rules.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz December From NA-14 NA-15

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

18 minutes ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

24 minutes ago

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

55 minutes ago

Ehsaas Waseela-e-Taleem Digital initiative expande ..

3 minutes ago

Bursk Yilmaz gives Lille 3 points over Montpellie ..

3 minutes ago

HKSAR gov't lifts 392,900 persons out of poverty i ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.