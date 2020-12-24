PML MNAs asked to verify their resignations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Members of the National Assembly belonging to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Sajjad (NA-14) and Murtaza Javed Abassi (NA-15) have been requested to approach National Assembly Secretariat to finalise a date for appearing before the Speaker National Assembly for confirmation of their resignations.

Two separate letters in this regard had been dispatched to both the MNAs to contact the Assembly Secretariat to finalise a date for such appearance, said a news release issued on Thursday.

Both the Members have been informed that their resignations from the seat of National Assembly on their official letter heads have been received on December 14.

They have further been informed that their signatures have been found genuine as per record of the National Assembly Secretariat.

Both the Members have been informed to finalise a date to appear before the Speaker National Assembly in person within seven days. if they fail to respond, it would be construed that they have nothing to say and their resignations would be accepted as per rules.