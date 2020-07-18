UrduPoint.com
PML-N Abbottabad Divided Into Two Groups

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:26 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) divided into two groups in district Abbottabad after failed negotiation, organizing committee confirmed June 22 decisions and notified new office bodies of PML-N district Abbottabad

PML-N senior leader and former governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbassi and former deputy speaker national assembly Murtaza Abbassi are leading each group. After the failure of negotiation, the organizing committee of PML-N district Abbottabad confirmed new presidents, general secretary and other members of the body.

PML-N senior leader and former governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Mehtab Khan Abbassi and former deputy speaker national assembly Murtaza Abbassi are leading each group. After the failure of negotiation, the organizing committee of PML-N district Abbottabad confirmed new presidents, general secretary and other members of the body.

Mohabbat Awan became new president for district Abbottabad, Zulfiqar General Secretary, Shaukat Haroon president Tehsil Abbottabad, Iftikhar Khan president Tehsil Lora, Haji Fareed president Tehsil Havelian while the office bearers for Abbottabad city, Lower Tanawal, Abbottabad cantonment areas and Nawanshahr would be announced later.

The decision of the new president, general secretary and other members was taken in a meeting which was held at the residence of PML-N general secretary for KPK Murtaza Javed Abbassi.

Earlier, Murtaza Abbassi constituted a committee for negotiation with former governor KPK comprising PML-N MPA Aurangzeb Nalotha and Arshad Awan but despite several sittings of both sides the negotiations remained futile and the general secretary announced the bodies for all level.

