UrduPoint.com

PML-N Abbottabad Observed Youm-e-Takbeer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2022 | 08:26 PM

PML-N Abbottabad observed Youm-e-Takbeer

District President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Malik Mahabat Awan Saturday said that May 28 Youm-e-Takbeer was a day when in response to India's nuclear blasts, our leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif decided to make the country's defense invincible despite all kinds of global pressure and tested nuclear bombs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :District President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Malik Mahabat Awan Saturday said that May 28 Youm-e-Takbeer was a day when in response to India's nuclear blasts, our leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif decided to make the country's defense invincible despite all kinds of global pressure and tested nuclear bombs.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by the District Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Secretariat Abbottabad on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer to pay homage to its leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the pride of Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Mahabat Awan further said that this was the day when the dust of the mountains of Chaghi was witnessing a bright future and strong defense of Pakistan.

District General Secretary Zulfiqar Javed Abbasi Senior Vice President Shakeel Mughal, Senior Vice President Sardar Khalid, Deputy General Secretary Khurram Khan Jadoon, City General Secretary Banaras Abbasi, Vice President Sardar Hanif, Women Wing Dr. Shaista, Fauzia Waheed, Sardar Amber and a large number of speakers paid rich tributes to their leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

At the end of the ceremony, Haji Javed Khan offered special prayers for the security of the country and for the martyrs of Khair Gali and Pind Kargun Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Nuclear Khurram Khan Shakeel May Women Muslim All

Recent Stories

PTI to again go for long march if election demand ..

PTI to again go for long march if election demand not met: Imran Khan

17 seconds ago
 Scholz, Macron ask Putin for 'direct negotiations' ..

Scholz, Macron ask Putin for 'direct negotiations' with Zelensky

19 seconds ago
 PCENS reaffirms national resolve for country's def ..

PCENS reaffirms national resolve for country's defence, socio-economic developme ..

20 seconds ago
 Country's defense made impregnable on May 28: Tehs ..

Country's defense made impregnable on May 28: Tehseen

22 seconds ago
 Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali praises QIMS for providing b ..

Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali praises QIMS for providing best educational services

4 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 143155 cusecs water

IRSA releases 143155 cusecs water

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.