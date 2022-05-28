PML-N Abbottabad observed Youm-e-Takbeer

(@FahadShabbir)

District President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Malik Mahabat Awan Saturday said that May 28 Youm-e-Takbeer was a day when in response to India's nuclear blasts, our leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif decided to make the country's defense invincible despite all kinds of global pressure and tested nuclear bombs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :District President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Malik Mahabat Awan Saturday said that May 28 Youm-e-Takbeer was a day when in response to India's nuclear blasts, our leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif decided to make the country's defense invincible despite all kinds of global pressure and tested nuclear bombs.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by the District Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Secretariat Abbottabad on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer to pay homage to its leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the pride of Pakistan Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Mahabat Awan further said that this was the day when the dust of the mountains of Chaghi was witnessing a bright future and strong defense of Pakistan.

District General Secretary Zulfiqar Javed Abbasi Senior Vice President Shakeel Mughal, Senior Vice President Sardar Khalid, Deputy General Secretary Khurram Khan Jadoon, City General Secretary Banaras Abbasi, Vice President Sardar Hanif, Women Wing Dr. Shaista, Fauzia Waheed, Sardar Amber and a large number of speakers paid rich tributes to their leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

At the end of the ceremony, Haji Javed Khan offered special prayers for the security of the country and for the martyrs of Khair Gali and Pind Kargun Khan.