ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Abbottabad Sunday chaired a meeting under the chairmanship of Provincial General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi and District President Malik Muhabbat Awan for the preparations of Maryam Nawaz's rally and public gathering to be held next week.

The meeting primarily focused on the arrangements and preparations for an upcoming rally featuring Maryam Nawaz,

the Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the PML-N.

District Secretary of Information for PML-N, Suhail Awan gave a detailed briefing to the meeting.

While addressing the participants, Murtaza Javed Abbasi expressed confidence in the warm reception that Maryam

Nawaz Sharif would receive from the people of Abbottabad.

He emphasized that the rally in Abbottabad would be a

historic event, marking a renewed era of progress and prosperity under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi underscored Nawaz Sharif's distinct ability to fulfill promises, particularly highlighting his

commitment to eliminating load shedding and stabilizing the economy. District President Malik Muhabbat Awan, in

his address, asserted that in the upcoming days, Mian Nawaz Sharif would guide the country out of crises and

towards a path of progress.

Besides the workers of PML-N, the meeting was also attended by PML-N candidates for various Constituencies,

including Malik Arshad Awan (PK-45), Sardar Farid Ahmed Khan (PK-42), and Sardar Orangzeb Nalotha (PK-44).