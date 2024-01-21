Open Menu

PML-N Abbottabad Organizes Meeting In Preparation For Maryam Nawaz's Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PML-N Abbottabad organizes meeting in preparation for Maryam Nawaz's rally

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Abbottabad Sunday chaired a meeting under the chairmanship of Provincial General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi and District President Malik Muhabbat Awan for the preparations of Maryam Nawaz's rally and public gathering to be held next week.

The meeting primarily focused on the arrangements and preparations for an upcoming rally featuring Maryam Nawaz,

the Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the PML-N.

District Secretary of Information for PML-N, Suhail Awan gave a detailed briefing to the meeting.

While addressing the participants, Murtaza Javed Abbasi expressed confidence in the warm reception that Maryam

Nawaz Sharif would receive from the people of Abbottabad.

He emphasized that the rally in Abbottabad would be a

historic event, marking a renewed era of progress and prosperity under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi underscored Nawaz Sharif's distinct ability to fulfill promises, particularly highlighting his

commitment to eliminating load shedding and stabilizing the economy. District President Malik Muhabbat Awan, in

his address, asserted that in the upcoming days, Mian Nawaz Sharif would guide the country out of crises and

towards a path of progress.

Besides the workers of PML-N, the meeting was also attended by PML-N candidates for various Constituencies,

including Malik Arshad Awan (PK-45), Sardar Farid Ahmed Khan (PK-42), and Sardar Orangzeb Nalotha (PK-44).

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Load Shedding Maryam Nawaz Sharif Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Guide Progress Sunday Muslim Event From PK-42 PK-44 PK-45

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on ..

Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life

3 hours ago
 Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Serie ..

Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

22 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

24 hours ago
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 day ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

1 day ago
 Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

1 day ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

1 day ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

1 day ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan