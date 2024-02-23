PML-N Accuses PTI Rivals Of Deliberate Controversy In Islamabad Election Results
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) MNA-elect, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, on Friday said that the results of three Islamabad Constituencies were intentionally made controversial by rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates.
Talking to media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said the three victorious MNAs-elect from PML-N possess Form 45 and are prepared to furnish these forms at any appropriate forum.
Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the suspension of the success notification for PML-N's MNAs-elect from Islamabad resulted from the continuous false actions of PTI's unsuccessful candidates in Islamabad.
According to the law, he said election complaints are exclusively handled by the Election Tribunal, not the High Court.
Neither the High Court nor the Election Commission serve as trial courts for election-related issues, he added.
He said once tribunals are established, all election complaints are directed to them; other courts do not proceed with such cases. He said PTI leaders falsely claimed in the High Court that tribunals had not been set up.
Dr Fazal Chaudhry stated that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notification declaring the success of three PML-N MNAs-elect.
Dr Fazal Chaudhry noted that in 2018, more objections were raised compared to the 2024 election.
