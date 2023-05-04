PML-N acknowledges 4-3 SC bench decision in elections case: Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Quaid on Thursday said that his party only acknowledged the decision of the 4-3 bench of the Supreme Court and not that of the 3-2 bench, regarding the same-day elections case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Quaid on Thursday said that his party only acknowledged the decision of the 4-3 bench of the Supreme Court and not that of the 3-2 bench, regarding the same-day elections case.

The former prime minister, in a media interaction, also commented on the use of a wheelchair by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan saying that those who once ridiculed rivals on account of illness were themselves in the wheelchair.

Nawaz Sharif said that he met with some financial experts from China and Britain to discuss the economic challenges being faced by Pakistan.