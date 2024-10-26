Open Menu

PML-N Acknowledges Services Of Sincere Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 09:10 PM

PML-N acknowledges services of sincere workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab's organization meeting was held

here on Saturday.

The meeting was presided over by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah which

was attended by party's organizational and divisional office bearers.

'Fateha' was offered for party's senior leader Humair Hayat Khan Rokhri.

During the meeting, the tribute was paid to party workers who stood with the party

in tough times.

Proposed local bodies bill was reviewed in the meeting while all office bearers had been

directed to present their proposals  after holding consultation with their  divisional organisations

and workers.

It was further directed to fill Punjab's vacant organizational posts in one week.

A number of resolutions were passed in the meeting, acknowledging Punjab Chief Minister

Maryam Nawaz's initiatives aimed at providing the maximum relief to people in

the province.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the efforts made to overcome economic

and political crisis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rana SanaUllah Muslim All

