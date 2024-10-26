PML-N Acknowledges Services Of Sincere Workers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab's organization meeting was held
here on Saturday.
The meeting was presided over by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah which
was attended by party's organizational and divisional office bearers.
'Fateha' was offered for party's senior leader Humair Hayat Khan Rokhri.
During the meeting, the tribute was paid to party workers who stood with the party
in tough times.
Proposed local bodies bill was reviewed in the meeting while all office bearers had been
directed to present their proposals after holding consultation with their divisional organisations
and workers.
It was further directed to fill Punjab's vacant organizational posts in one week.
A number of resolutions were passed in the meeting, acknowledging Punjab Chief Minister
Maryam Nawaz's initiatives aimed at providing the maximum relief to people in
the province.
The meeting expressed satisfaction over the efforts made to overcome economic
and political crisis.
