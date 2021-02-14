UrduPoint.com
PML-N Activist, Omar Khitab Joins PTI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

PML-N activist, Omar Khitab joins PTI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior PML-N activist, Omar Khitab of Kotlai, district Swat Sunday ended his decades' long association with his party and announced joining PTI along with dozens of associates.

He made this announcement in the presence of KP Minister for Housing, Dr.

Amjad Ali, who welcomed him in the PTI fold in the presence of local political, social figures, local elites and party workers.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister, while criticizing the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) said, that so-called politicians who had come out in greed of power had been rejected by the people.

He appreciated the decision of those joining PTI and also took oath from them to make efforts for the problems of the people with honesty and sincere manner.

