UrduPoint.com

PML-N Activist Sarfaraz Khan Joins PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:38 PM

PML-N activist Sarfaraz Khan joins PTI

Prominent political personality, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activist and former member District Council Shangla, Sarfaraz Khan on Wednesday called on KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and formally announced to join PTI along with family members and associates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Prominent political personality, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activist and former member District Council Shangla, Sarfaraz Khan on Wednesday called on KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and formally announced to join PTI along with family members and associates.

Besides, Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai, Senior Vice President PTI, Malakand Division, Haji Sadeedur Rehman, president PTI Shangla, Waqar Ahmad Khan and other party leadership were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan welcomed him into party fold and said the provincial government was taking solid steps for the development of backward districts.

He said popularity graph of PTI was going up due to polices of the incumbent government particularly the people-friendly policies of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and due to the reasons, workers of other political parties were joining their party.

The chief minister said with the cooperation of the people PTI would sweep the next general elections of 2023.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Malakand Shangla Sarfaraz Khan Muslim Family Government Labour

Recent Stories

DAFZA contributes 11% to Dubai&#039;s non-oil trad ..

DAFZA contributes 11% to Dubai&#039;s non-oil trade in the first half of 2021

11 minutes ago
 Registration opens for Dubai Fitness Challenge 202 ..

Registration opens for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021

11 minutes ago
 Dry weather likely in most parts; hot in plain are ..

Dry weather likely in most parts; hot in plain areas

3 minutes ago
 HESCO management regularized daily wages employees ..

HESCO management regularized daily wages employees

3 minutes ago
 European Commission Says Committed to UK, France R ..

European Commission Says Committed to UK, France Reaching Compromise on Fisherie ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Moro H ..

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Moro Hub to accelerate digital trans ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.