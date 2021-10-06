PML-N activist Sarfaraz Khan joins PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Prominent political personality, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activist and former member District Council Shangla, Sarfaraz Khan on Wednesday called on KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and formally announced to join PTI along with family members and associates.

Besides, Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Yousafzai, Senior Vice President PTI, Malakand Division, Haji Sadeedur Rehman, president PTI Shangla, Waqar Ahmad Khan and other party leadership were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan welcomed him into party fold and said the provincial government was taking solid steps for the development of backward districts.

He said popularity graph of PTI was going up due to polices of the incumbent government particularly the people-friendly policies of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and due to the reasons, workers of other political parties were joining their party.

The chief minister said with the cooperation of the people PTI would sweep the next general elections of 2023.