PML-N activists join PTI

KASUR, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Former district council member and active member of district Kasur PML-N minority wing, Ch Noor Elahi along with his companions have joined Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaaf (PTI).

In this regard, he announced in a ceremony, said PTI party sources here on Sunday.

A large numbers of PTI workers and local leaders were present on the occasion while PTI district Kasur president Dr Azeemuddin Zahid Lakhvi presided over the ceremony.

Announcing the decision, Ch Noor Elahi said, "He is joining PTI due to prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the prosperity and development of the country". He also praised the PTI government's policies for minorities.

Addressing the ceremony, PTI district president Dr Lakhvi welcomed Ch Noor Elahi in PTI and lauded his efforts as a political worker.