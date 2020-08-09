UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Activists Join PTI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

PML-N activists join PTI

KASUR, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Former district council member and active member of district Kasur PML-N minority wing, Ch Noor Elahi along with his companions have joined Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaaf (PTI).

In this regard, he announced in a ceremony, said PTI party sources here on Sunday.

A large numbers of PTI workers and local leaders were present on the occasion while PTI district Kasur president Dr Azeemuddin Zahid Lakhvi presided over the ceremony.

Announcing the decision, Ch Noor Elahi said, "He is joining PTI due to prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the prosperity and development of the country". He also praised the PTI government's policies for minorities.

Addressing the ceremony, PTI district president Dr Lakhvi welcomed Ch Noor Elahi in PTI and lauded his efforts as a political worker.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Kasur Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

46 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE feels the pain of Air India Expre ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

13 hours ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.