PML-N Adopted Narrative Against National Institutions: Vawda

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

PML-N adopted narrative against national institutions: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had adopted narrative to malign the national institutions but was not ready to bring back its timid leadership from abroad.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N was trying and making plan to send Maryam Nawaz abroad but the government would not allow her at any cost.

He said opposition should avoid to label baseless allegations on others regarding kidnapping of the Inspector General of Sindh Police and if someone had solid evidences in this regard than he should prove.

The minister said the government was committed to reduce inflation and sending to jails all looters and dacoits who had looted national wealth ruthlessly during their tenures.

He said the government had inherited inflation and fragile national economy but it was making efforts for providing relief to the people at the earliest.

Replying to a question, he said the action of Captain (R) Safdar, who is the son in law of Nawaz Sharif, in Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum was inappropriate.

