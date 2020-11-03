UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Adopted Narrative Of Pakistan's Enemies To Escape Accountability: Zartaj Gul

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:20 AM

PML-N adopted narrative of Pakistan's enemies to escape accountability: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has adopted narrative of Pakistan's enemies for escaping from accountability process but the government would not make any compromise over it.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the opposition was using different tactics to build pressure on the government and trying to achieve their personal objectives but they would not succeed to get their desirous results.

She said Nawaz Sharif has adopted anti state narrative which was not bearable to any patriotic Pakistani and the whole nation had rejected his stance against the country.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif was declared absconder from the courts but he was promoting anti state version by sitting in abroad.

She said the people of the country had great confidence on the honest and clean leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan because they knew very well that he (PM) was the only political figure in the country who had full capabilities to resolve long lasting issues of Pakistan.

She claimed that the popularity of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had increased among the people due to its performance, adding all the cabinet members were openly discussed their issues before the PM during the meeting as it was the beauty of democratic system.

Zartaj Gul said The Pakistan Peoples Party was consecutively ruling in Sindh from last 12 years but failed to deliver good governance, adding PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was using provincial resources in Gilgit-Baltistan from last week and the provincial government was taking Rs of billions through National Finance Commission (NFC) but was not spending for the development of the area and welfare of the people.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party All From Government Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

19 minutes ago

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

1 hour ago

Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi Awards MIT Solve P ..

1 hour ago

US Farmers Sustain Losses, But Anticipate Victory ..

2 hours ago

Aleem terms Sindh govt's decision to increase whea ..

2 hours ago

FM, Finland counterpart discuss bilateral ties, wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.