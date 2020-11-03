ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has adopted narrative of Pakistan's enemies for escaping from accountability process but the government would not make any compromise over it.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the opposition was using different tactics to build pressure on the government and trying to achieve their personal objectives but they would not succeed to get their desirous results.

She said Nawaz Sharif has adopted anti state narrative which was not bearable to any patriotic Pakistani and the whole nation had rejected his stance against the country.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif was declared absconder from the courts but he was promoting anti state version by sitting in abroad.

She said the people of the country had great confidence on the honest and clean leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan because they knew very well that he (PM) was the only political figure in the country who had full capabilities to resolve long lasting issues of Pakistan.

She claimed that the popularity of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had increased among the people due to its performance, adding all the cabinet members were openly discussed their issues before the PM during the meeting as it was the beauty of democratic system.

Zartaj Gul said The Pakistan Peoples Party was consecutively ruling in Sindh from last 12 years but failed to deliver good governance, adding PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was using provincial resources in Gilgit-Baltistan from last week and the provincial government was taking Rs of billions through National Finance Commission (NFC) but was not spending for the development of the area and welfare of the people.