PML-N Advisory Committee Meeting Held

Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:24 PM

PML-N advisory committee meeting held

A meeting of advisory committee of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab was held here through video-link and was chaired by former Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A meeting of advisory committee of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab was held here through video-link and was chaired by former Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal.

The committee discussed proposals regarding provincial budget, whereas PML-N leaders Awais Leghari, Sami Ullah Khan and Salman Rafique gave briefing about parliamentary meeting.

Iqbal Gujjar, Zakia Shahnawaz, Tanveer Aslam, Khalil Tahir Sandhu, Samiullah Khan, Nadeem Kamran, Mansha ullah Butt, Mujtaba Shaja ur Rehman and other PML-N leaders joined the committee's meeting through video-link.

