PML-N AJK chief Shah Ghulam Qadir calls on AJK President

MIRPUR [AJK], (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), AJK chapter, Shah Ghulam Qadir was called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House here Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed in detail the issues of mutual interest and prevailing political situation in the region. Muhammad Ahmad Raza Qadri was also present on the occasion.