PML-N AJK Delegation Meets Rana Sanaullah

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2025 | 08:30 PM

A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Chapter, led by President Shah Ghulam Qadir, met with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah to discuss regional matters here on Thursday

During the meeting, Qadir highlighted the political issues affecting Azad Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the region's affinity for former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The upcoming elections in AJK were also a key topic of discussion, said a press release.

Qadir expressed his concern that certain individuals have become increasingly apprehensive about the growing popularity of PML-N in AJK.

In response, Sanaullah assured that the issues facing AJK will be presented to the party leadership.

Sanaullah reiterated PML-N's commitment to serving the people of AJK, emphasizing the party's strong and stable presence in the region. He also pledged full support for party leaders and workers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

