UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N AJK Four Member Group Willing To Join PTI

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:47 PM

PML-N AJK four member group willing to join PTI

A four member group of Pakistan Muslim League of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PML-N AJK) are willing to join Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) soon

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th January, 2020) A four member group of Pakistan Muslim League of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PML-N AJK) are willing to join Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) soon.Sources stated that four member AJK group is making secret consultation and meetings with PTI in order to take power in future.The inner sources have revealed that in recently past these leaders had completed homework for the in-house change but failed to do so.

Sources further stated that these PML_N members had also played leading role in the downfall of AJK Muslim Conference (MC) in past.

The four member group of PMLN-AJK currently serving as ministers is willing to join PTI.

On the other hand AJK Farooq Hadir Group is willing to make alliance with Muslim Conference in order to create hurdle for PTI in the forthcoming election of AJK Legislative Assembly. Sources stated that Farooq Hadir group would hold meeting with Sardar Attique in few days.PPP-AJK is also in bad shape and party baldy catches inner differences.

Sources stated that some elements want to take power from Gujjar group.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Alliance Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz  Sharif says support to amendment in Army ..

5 minutes ago

Sherpao denounces Quetta blast

3 minutes ago

Pak Army is ready to give befitting reply to India ..

17 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister grieved over Sultan of Oman' ..

3 minutes ago

Iran Acted With Dignity by Pleading Guilty in Ukra ..

3 minutes ago

UAE is a global role model in sustainable developm ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.