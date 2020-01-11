PML-N AJK four member group willing to join PTI

A four member group of Pakistan Muslim League of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PML-N AJK) are willing to join Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) soon

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th January, 2020) A four member group of Pakistan Muslim League of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PML-N AJK) are willing to join Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) soon.Sources stated that four member AJK group is making secret consultation and meetings with PTI in order to take power in future.The inner sources have revealed that in recently past these leaders had completed homework for the in-house change but failed to do so.

Sources further stated that these PML_N members had also played leading role in the downfall of AJK Muslim Conference (MC) in past.

The four member group of PMLN-AJK currently serving as ministers is willing to join PTI.

On the other hand AJK Farooq Hadir Group is willing to make alliance with Muslim Conference in order to create hurdle for PTI in the forthcoming election of AJK Legislative Assembly. Sources stated that Farooq Hadir group would hold meeting with Sardar Attique in few days.PPP-AJK is also in bad shape and party baldy catches inner differences.

Sources stated that some elements want to take power from Gujjar group.