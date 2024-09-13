PML-N AJK Women Wing celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with devotion, fervor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Women Wing, led by senior leader Bilqees Raja, hosted a grand Mehfil e Milad un Nabi (PBUH) ceremony to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The event, held on Friday, was marked with great religious zeal and enthusiasm, echoing the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah worldwide.

Renowned Islamic scholars and participants, including Kishwar Aziz, Sana Rajput, Councilor Sajida, and Gul Zabeena, paid glowing tributes to the last Prophet, emphasizing the significance of love and devotion to him.

They highlighted the exceptional grace of the Muslim Ummah and prayed for the supremacy of islam, unity among Muslims, and freedom for occupied Muslim territories, including Indian-occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

The ceremony concluded with Durood, Salam, and special prayers for Pakistan's and AJK's sovereignty, progress and prosperity.

