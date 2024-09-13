Open Menu

PML-N AJK Women Wing Celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi With Devotion, Fervor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 10:10 PM

PML-N AJK Women Wing celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with devotion, fervor

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Women Wing, led by senior leader Bilqees Raja, hosted a grand Mehfil e Milad un Nabi (PBUH) ceremony to commemorate the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The event, held on Friday, was marked with great religious zeal and enthusiasm, echoing the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah worldwide.

Renowned Islamic scholars and participants, including Kishwar Aziz, Sana Rajput, Councilor Sajida, and Gul Zabeena, paid glowing tributes to the last Prophet, emphasizing the significance of love and devotion to him.

They highlighted the exceptional grace of the Muslim Ummah and prayed for the supremacy of islam, unity among Muslims, and freedom for occupied Muslim territories, including Indian-occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

The ceremony concluded with Durood, Salam, and special prayers for Pakistan's and AJK's sovereignty, progress and prosperity.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Palestine Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jammu Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Muslim Event Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

3 hours ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

3 hours ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

4 hours ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

4 hours ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

6 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

6 hours ago
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

7 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

22 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan