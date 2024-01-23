PML-N All Set For Power Show In Ahmedpur East Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2024 | 01:03 PM
The event, slated to take place at the Municipal Stadium, has seen meticulous preparations, including the construction of an impressive 80 feet wide and 25 feet high stage.
Ahmadpur East: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) is gearing up for a significant public gathering today, in anticipation of the upcoming general elections scheduled for Feb 8.
PML-N's President, Shehbaz Sharif, along with other prominent leaders, is expected to address the election rally. The excitement among PML-N supporters and workers is palpable as they eagerly await the event, keen to extend a warm welcome to their leaders.
The security arrangements have been diligently finalized for the gathering, ensuring a safe and smooth event for all attendees.
As the stage is set, Ahmadpur East braces itself for a powerful display of political engagement in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.
