PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today

The event, slated to take place at the Municipal Stadium, has seen meticulous preparations, including the construction of an impressive 80 feet wide and 25 feet high stage.

Ahmadpur East: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) is gearing up for a significant public gathering today, in anticipation of the upcoming general elections scheduled for Feb 8.

PML-N's President, Shehbaz Sharif, along with other prominent leaders, is expected to address the election rally. The excitement among PML-N supporters and workers is palpable as they eagerly await the event, keen to extend a warm welcome to their leaders.

The security arrangements have been diligently finalized for the gathering, ensuring a safe and smooth event for all attendees.

As the stage is set, Ahmadpur East braces itself for a powerful display of political engagement in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.